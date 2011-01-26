BIZARRE: 12 Iowa Hawkeye Football Players Hospitalized With Undisclosed Illness

Photo: AP

UPDATE: We have a diagnosis: Exertional Rhabdomyolysis. Huh.EARLIER POST: In one of the weirdest press releases we’ve seen in a while, the University of Iowa announced that 12 members of the football team were hospitalized on Monday night, but will not disclose their illness, how they got it, or when they will be released.



What could affect so many teammates so severely? Food poisoning? A staph infection? We’ll stop guessing, but will update the story as soon as we hear more.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking for inside information on Hawkeye football, Iowa City Gazette beat writer Marc Morehouse is a good follow.

