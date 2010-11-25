Biz Stone: We Won't Sell Twitter, Not Even For $5 Billion

Twitter cofounder Biz Stone says the company has no plans of selling itself, not even for $4 or $5 billion, Techeye reports.



Stone says the company has a fiduciary responsibility to consider all bids that come its way. But, Twitter is just getting started, and it wants to become a huge company on its own.

Three months ago Twitter turned down a $4 billion offer.

It’s admirable that Twitter doesn’t just want to sell out. It’s also a little crazy.

But, Ev Williams and Dick Costolo both sold their startups to Google, so they know what it’s like to cash out. They probably want to try and build a lasting independent business.

