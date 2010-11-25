Biz Stone Wants To Create A 'Twitter News Service'

Photo: Joi via flickr

Twitter cofounder Biz Stone is interested in creating a ‘Twitter News Service’, Reuters reports.Journalists are already some of Twitter’s most active users, treating the service as a sort of news wire.



It’s unclear exactly what a Twitter news product would consist of, but Stone did say: “I think a Twitter News Service would be something that would be very open and shared with many different news organisations around the world.”

‘Open’ doesn’t necessarily imply free. If Twitter can identify and package news content well, it might be able to sell it to media outlets that don’t want or can’t afford access to the Twitter firehose.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.