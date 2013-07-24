Twitter Co-Founder Biz Stone Thinks He Has A Brilliant Idea For Facebook And Mark Zuckerberg

Twitter co-founder Biz Stone is working on a new startup, Jelly. He’s hired a bunch of former Facebook employees for it, which has made him start using Facebook more.



Now that he’s an avid Facebook user for the first time in years, he has an idea for Mark Zuckerberg: make a premium version of the social network.

And make it not just premium, but an expensive premium.

Stone proposes that Facebook start charging “obsessed” users $10 a month for an ad-free experience. “Maybe some special features too,” Stone says. He says if just 10% of Facebook’s users signed up, Facebook would rake in another $1 billion in monthly revenue.

It’s certainly not a new idea. But Stone thinks he’s stumbled upon brilliance.

“So there you have it. ‘F*ck yeah.’ Right?” he concludes.

Ok, Biz.

