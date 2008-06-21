Twitter: Developers Love Us!

Are developers really bailing on Twitter? That’s what blogger/developer Jesse Stay says.



Not true, says Twitter co-founder Biz Stone, who tells us via email that rumours of the service’s death are premature. Twitter, he says, is seeing a steady flow of interest from developers.

“We had 106 requests for new source parameters in the last 7 days up from 95 the previous 7 days. That’s over 200 new twitter applications in two weeks.”

Biz says that he is aware that some developers are frustrated with the service — but not because of its well-publicised outages. Instead, it’s a more technical issue: Twitter’s “rate limiting” — the frequency caps the service imposes on third-party apps, which limit the number of times they can access Twitter’s feed. That is “no doubt causing frustration in the developer community. This is something we are painfully aware of and we are working to resolve.”

