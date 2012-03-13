Biz Stone: My One Big Takeaway From Co-founding Twitter

Photo: Randy Stewart via flickr

Biz Stone is on stage at South by Southwest, the conference that put Twitter on the map in 2007.He says there’s one big takeaway from his experience co-founding Twitter: A business should be all about people, not technology.



“No matter how sophisticated our machines get, change is not a triumph of technology, it’s a triumph of humanity,” says Stone.

“It’s people who are going to bring change to the world with some help from technology. It’s our job to create the tools to help people do what they do best. Remember, it’s all about people.”

