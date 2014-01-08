One Of Twitter's Co-Founders Launched A Mobile Search Engine Today

Jelly Twitter co-founder Biz Stone.

Twitter co-founder Biz Stone just launched his new app called Jelly. It’s a social networking app that touts a new way to get answers from people in your network about stuff you find in the real world.

Stone announced that he was working on Jelly several months ago, but refused to say what it was.

Now we know.

Think of Jelly as part search engine, part Q&A site.

Here’s how it works. First, you find something in the real world that you want to know more about and take a picture it.

Once you upload it to the app, you incorporate text and add a question. You then edit the picture with cropping options to make your inquiry more specific.

The app will use your existing social network connections to answer the question for you. Stone says he wants Jelly wants to be the social network that prides itself on helping each other.

The app is available for free on iPhone and Android. To learn more about it, watch the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.