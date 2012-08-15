The Cofounders Of Twitter Launch A New Blog Platform, Medium

Evan Williams, founder of Blogger and Twitter

Photo: Joi Ito via Flickr

Evan Williams just can’t quit the online publishing business.First he founded Blogger, which he sold to Google. Then he cofounded Twitter with Biz Stone and Jack Dorsey.



Now he’s on to his third act, this time with Biz Stone and Jason Goldman. The centrepiece of his newest startup effort is called “Medium,” which is another new publishing company.

Blogger allowed people to express themselves in long form. Twitter allowed people to express themselves in short form. Medium encourages people to express themselves in a medium length format.

What makes Medium different from Blogger is that it sorts blog posts by topic rather than author. It combines the best features from Pinterest, Tumblr and the new Digg.

It takes Pinterest’s idea of collections and brings it to text. Users can vote up content, like Digg or Reddit, so only the best posts are presented above the scroll. Like Tumblr, Medium has a lot of themes to choose from to help distinguish the collections of content.

“We believe that good design supports the purpose (not just the appeal) of content, so Medium is diverse in look and feel—ranging from different types of articles to images to, eventually, much more,” Williams writes.

Users can upload photos or write stories for Medium. There doesn’t seem to be a word limit, although posts that have been written are a paragraph or two long.

Stories include “Urinating with Al Gore” by Digg’s Kevin Rose and “Car Ran Over Me.”

“Media is still the ‘connective tissue of society,’ as Clay Shirky eloquently put it. And we think it can be better,” Williams writes. “Better for creators. Better for consumers. Better for the world. So, we’re re-imagining publishing in an attempt to make an evolutionary leap, based on everything we’ve learned in the last 13 years and the needs of today’s world.”

Here is Rose’s story about peeing next to Al Gore. It has received an 8.6 rating from the community.

Photo: Medium

Here’s what one of the collections on Medium, “This Happened To Me,” looks like:

