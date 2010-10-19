Twitter Cofounder Biz Stone Goes Out For Drinks With... Biz Stone

Biz Stone might not have a sure fire revenue stream in place for Twitter, but at least he has a sponsorship deal with Stolichnaya Vodka, Fast Company reports.



In a new Stoli ad, Biz Stone is shown walking around a trendy bar and talking with… Biz Stone. That’s right, two Biz Stones for the price of one. The two Biz Stones banter about the usefulness of Twitter while ordering Stoli drinks.

The ad focuses on Stoli being the “most original vodka” while posing the question: Would you have a drink with you? Apparently, Biz Stone would indeed have a drink with himself.

Watch Biz Stone talk to himself below:



