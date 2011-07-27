Business Owner Rant Sums Up How Many Feel About Deficit Impasse: "Are All Of You Completely Crazy?"

Here is a video rant with no answers from a self-proclaimed “average guy”. Nonetheless, the video adequately conveys the frustration that many feel regarding the national debt and the debt ceiling impasse.
He asks a few questions of the president and Congress, the first being “Are all of you completely crazy?”
This post originally appeared on Mish’s Global Economic Trend Analysis.
