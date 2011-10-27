Bit.Trip Saga: Ridiculously Overpriced, Symptom Of Much Bigger Problem

For the past couple of weeks, I’ve had an eye on Bit.Trip Saga for 3DS. The recently released compilation includes all six of Gaijin Games’ critically acclaimed titles, which originally debuted on WiiWare.



There’s only one thing holding me back. The price.

Would love to pick up Bit.Trip Saga, but not for 40 bones.

Currently, Bit.Trip Saga retails for $39.99, and someone could make the argument for why this is a fair amount. Each game costs $6.00 or $8.00 on the Wii, and there’s quite a bit of value stuffed into that tiny 3DS cart.

Fine, but it’s hard to justify spending that kind of money when a more high profile game like The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D also goes for $39.99.

That, however, is but one issue. You see. Gaijin Games made a critical mistake in releasing Bit.Trip Beat on the App Store.

More importantly, it costs $0.99.

Granted, it’s but one game in the saga, but it still undercuts the value of the 3DS compilation. There’s no way I’ll agree these games are worth $6 to $8 a piece when the developers practically gave away one of them for a buck. By that logic, this package is only worth $6.

Point being, the handheld market has evolved to a point where publishers and developers need to change tactics in order to attract consumers, especially with something like Bit.Trip Saga, which contains a collection of titles that are nowhere near as popular as the 3DS big guns, namely Star Fox, Street Fighter and Zelda.

You can download Bit.Trip Beat for $0.99 on both iPhone and iPad.

For that reason, as well as the decision to push Bit.Trip Beat to the App Store at a heavily discounted price, there’s absolutely no way I’ll pony up 40 big ones for the 3DS edition. If anything, it’s worth $19.99, $29.99 at the most.

Keep in mind that Bit.Trip Saga is merely a symptom of a much bigger problem within the video game industry. What may have worked even three years ago doesn’t carry much weight today, not when consumers know they can purchase a wonderful game for a dollar, albeit on a different platform.

With this in mind, I’ll continue to refresh Amazon’s listing for Bit.Trip Saga, patiently waiting for the inevitable price drop.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.