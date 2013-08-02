A Self-Righteous Hacker Claims To Have Accessed BitTorrent's Internal Network

A forum administrator going by the name “MentaL” on gaming site RageZone claims to have gained access to BitTorrent’s internal network.



In the forum post describing his exploit, the user says he “was able push public builds on all data such as uTorrent and more. I had master keys to everything, including DNS level material…Once I sat down [and] reviewed what was on my screen I concluded it was in the best interest to notify the company immediately.”

uTorrent is a BitTorrent client owned and operated by the company itself. This was obviously a sensitive vulnerability, so MentaL notified the company and was offered a $500 check as a reward. He accepted, but when it didn’t show up in a timely manner, he got peeved:

“A [different] hacker recently found a bug in which he was able to reset passwords and got £20,000 reward, me? I got the entire source of ALL products / webpages / DNS / financial documents and more and in the end they offered me $500. I felt insulted…They make millions a year in ad revenue alone and I never released, tweaked, sent fake builds or nothing out to any user and I feel insulted.”

MentaL goes on to post screenshots of the data he was able to access as proof. This strikes us as pretty self-righteous.

BitTorrent did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.