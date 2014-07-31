BitTorrent Releases A New Super-Secure Chat App Called 'Bleep'

Late last year, filesharing company BitTorrent teased an NSA-proof chat product in the works. Now things are a good deal more official — the product will be called “BitTorrent Bleep” and users can get started using an early build of it (“pre-alpha”) on an invitation-only basis.

The thing that sets Bleep apart from nearly all other chat applications is its decentralized nature. Those wanting to communicate with each other do so via a direct line of communication, without having their messages routed through a central server.

Bleep is so named because BitTorrent never sees your messages or metadata. As far as the company is concerned, “anything you say is ‘bleep’ to us.”

Here’s what the company wants you to know about Bleep:

It’s Windows 7/8 desktop only (other platforms coming later)

It’s pre-alpha, so they’re aware of some bugs and are expecting our testers to find some more

Users can sign-up with email, mobile number, or incognito (unlisted; meaning no account or personal identifiable information is necessary)

Testers will be able to invite friends, but those friends will also need to be using Windows desktop (for now)

Testers will have the option to import their Google address book locally to the application to quickly find friends

Text and voice calls can be made to online contacts (no offline messages, yet)

The visuals, UI, and exposed features are still evolving; what is in the Pre-Alpha is not necessarily final

Currently, an account can only be used on a single device/installation and cannot be moved

Mac and Android versions are already in the works. You can request an invite right here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.