Here's How You Can Create Those Personalised Comic Strips That Are Popping Up All Over Facebook

You may have seen them sprawling across your Facebook newsfeeds already; cartoon versions of your friends as if they were ripped from the pages of a comic book.

Maybe your buddies are amazing graphic designers, but more likely, they’re using Bitstrips, an app that lets you create an avatar version of yourself and your friends and put them in a cartoon strip that you can share with your social network.

While the company isn’t new, (Bitstrips launched its Facebook app in December 2012), it just released its iPhone app at the end of September and updated it earlier this week, along with its Android app.

It’s really easy to use.

Just get into the app (you’ll be directed to sign in with Facebook) and start building your character:

It will take you through about 20 steps, from choosing the shape of your jaw to your eye colour. You can even choose glasses frames and whether or not you have freckles on your face.

Then, choose your scenario. There are over 10,000 options:

Once you pick one, you can finalise your cartoon:

Then it will give you the option to share it on your Facebook newsfeed!

According to AppData, BitStrips is the top downloaded app in Apple’s App Store and in the Google Play Android store this week.

