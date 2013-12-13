The People Responsible For All Those Facebook Comic Avatars You're Seeing Just Got Investment Funding

Bitstrips‘ extraordinary run of good luck just got better.

Users have created 30 million cartoon avatars in the past two months, which explains why Facebook profiles have been flooded with these digital creations.

The Next Web writes that the Bitstrips founders were surprised when the iOS app reached the No.1 spot in more than 40 countries.

Once you download the app from the App Store or Google Play, simply create a character and compose a comic with the program’s tools.

People have begun experimenting with the service beyond basic, entertaining displays. Forbes reports that French politicians have been using the app as a platform to announce their run for public office.

According to TechCrunch, the company has also acquired a $US3 million Series A investment from venture capital firm Horizons Ventures allowing the company to begin hiring.

