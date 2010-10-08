Bit.ly Raises $10 Million, Stays Bullish On Link Shortening

URL shortener Bit.ly has raised a $10 million series B of funding led by RRE, TechCrunch’s Erick Schonfeld reports.



Despite Twitter dropping the service as its default shortener, bit.ly’s shortening business is booming. The company says its links have been clicked over 40 billion times so far this year.

Bit.ly began powering branded, white-label shorteners for web publishers earlier this year. It is also collaborating with The New York Times on a social news product called News.me.

AOL Ventures was also a new investor in the round, joined by existing investors OATV, Mitch Kapor, Founders Fund, SV Angel, Joshua Stylman, Peter Hershberg, David Shen, and Betaworks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.