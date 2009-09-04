Bit.ly Offering Even Shorter 'J.mp' URLs

Bit.ly, Twitter’s official URL shortening service, is offering even shorter URLs, via a new ‘j.mp’ service.



We just popped open our bit.ly sidebar to send a tweet and got this new URL tool instead. By knocking out two characters from the URL, that means your tweet content can potentially be 1.4% longer.

Bit.ly started as a product of NYC’s Betaworks incubator/holding group but has since grown up with outside investors. In May, Twitter switched to bit.ly from TinyURL as its built-in short URL service. (Betaworks is a Twitter shareholder via Summize, the Twitter search engine it financed, which Twitter acquired last year.)

