Bit.ly Launches Bitly.tv To Track Popular Video Clips

Popular URL shortening service Bit.ly launched a new site today called Bitly.tv. It tracks the most popular video clips being passed around through Bit.ly.



Bit.ly’s general manager Andrew Cohen tells TechCrunch the featured videos are ranked by an algorithim that “looks at velocity, popularity and persistence…We’re examining the social distribution history of each video to determine what is trending, and to predict what will go viral.”

Pretty neat. It looks like it could provide a spot for advertising revenue down the road.

This is the second product roll out from Bit.ly this week. It created a professional version of its URL shortener on Monday.

Bit.ly sees 2 billion links passed around each month, says TechCrunch.

