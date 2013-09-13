Two Guys Just Started A Site That's Like A Bitcoin-Only Amazon

One of the most common complaints about Bitcoin is that you can’t use it to buy anything practical.

Alpaca wool socks? Come on, now.

Bitcoin is the encrypted, digital currency that isn’t controlled by any bank or country.

Entrepreneurs Michal Handerhan and Tim Sidie have started BitcoinShop.us in order to solve this problem. Their site is probably best described as “Amazon, but with Bitcoin.”

There’s 55,000 items for sale across all categories — books, electronics, sporting goods, even toys. It’s all available here for purchase, via Bitcoin.

Click here if you want to go shopping with Bitcoin.

No idea why you should care about Bitcoin? Click here to read our primer.

