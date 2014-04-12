Bitcoin's Price Fluctuations Shouldn't Obscure Its Value As A Payments System

Bitcoin’s price has been plummeting lately, giving plenty of ammunition to Bitcoin’s many naysayers. But all the talk about Bitcoin’s price fluctuations misses what we at BI Intelligence think is the real value of Bitcoin — as a payments network that could provide merchants with an extremely low-cost, virtually frictionless payments system.
In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we explain how Bitcoin works for making transactions, from the moment when local currency is exchanged for bitcoins, to the moment when it reaches the electronic wallet of a receiving party. We look at the key advantages of Bitcoin compared to the legacy players in the payments industry and examine the challenges and vulnerabilities that Bitcoin faces as a payment network.
Access the Full Report By Signing Up For A Free Trial Today >>
Here are some of the key elements from the report:
- Unlike government-backed currencies, Bitcoin’s elegant design places a strict limit on how many units can be created — 21 million. But each coin can be divided into 100 million pieces, which will allow it to scale as a payments technology.
- Bitcoin’s daily average transaction volume stands at just $US89 million compared to $US16.5 billion for Visa and $US9.8 billion for MasterCard.
- In a nutshell, Bitcoin allows for the simple and secure transfer of value online, without intermediaries. There are many players in the Bitcoin ecosystem that help to make this happen, including Bitcoin exchanges, Bitcoin wallets, and miners.
- Third-party bitcoin payments processors already are stepping in to address flaws such as price volatility and the length of time that it takes the Bitcoin network to clear transactions, allowing merchants to instantly process bitcoin transactions and avoid exchange risk.
- Bitcoin faces other significant threats, though, including fraud and regulation. And right now, too much power is concentrated among a small group of miners, which opens Bitcoin up to further vulnerabilities.
- Despite the barriers, we believe the efficiency and low cost of Bitcoin in comparison to legacy payments tools — including credit cards, money transfer services, and letters of credit — will ultimately prove too tempting for merchants, individuals, and business-to-business applications to resist.
In full, the report:
- Examines the problems Bitcoin was created to solve and the elegant solutions it provides which have clear advantages over the current payments system.
- Gives an insider’s view of Bitcoin with exclusive interviews from Bitcoin Investment Trust Founder Barry Silbert and BitPay’s Vice President of Marketing Stephanie Wargo.
- Explores the open questions surrounding Bitcoin pertaining to security, volatility, and regulation and provides potential answers to these questions.
- Analyses the players in the legacy payments system which Bitcoin has the potential to eliminate if it catches on as a transaction network.
For full access to all BI Intelligence’s charts and data on the Payments Industry, sign up for a free trial.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.