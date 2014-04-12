Bitcoin's Price Fluctuations Shouldn't Obscure Its Value As A Payments System

Bitcoin’s price has been plummeting lately, giving plenty of ammunition to Bitcoin’s many naysayers. But all the talk about Bitcoin’s price fluctuations misses what we at BI Intelligence think is the real value of Bitcoin — as a payments network that could provide merchants with an extremely low-cost, virtually frictionless payments system.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we explain how Bitcoin works for making transactions, from the moment when local currency is exchanged for bitcoins, to the moment when it reaches the electronic wallet of a receiving party. We look at the key advantages of Bitcoin compared to the legacy players in the payments industry and examine the challenges and vulnerabilities that Bitcoin faces as a payment network.

