Early Bitcoin Buyers Are Bragging And Posting Pics Of The Tons Of Money They've Made

Bitcoin has rallied about 75% in the past week, fuelled by Chinese demand as well as increasing acceptance in Washington. And it now stands at around $US700.

In 2010, Bitcoin’s value spent the year fluctuating between a fraction of a penny and a quarter.

If you were daring enough to get in on the phenomenon of the digital currency early, you’ve obviously ended up with a decent amount of wealth.

Still, where do you turn to brag about your spoils?

To reddit, of course.

Here are some folks who’ve either just made bank on Bitcoin, or are lamenting that they may have missed their opportunity to do so.

…He then posted this image, showing his Bitcoins were now worth more than $US53,000.

“My 5 BTC has never been cooler,” this guy said. Since posting this image two weeks ago, these 5 BTC are now worth $US3,500 (he did not state when he first purchased them).

Some amounts really weren’t that impressive, but folks still felt compelled to post them anyway to show the insane growth rate.



This guy now has about $US0.50, or BTC 0.00068611, out of a fraction of Bitcoin purchased in 2010, which would have cost no more than $US0.01.

At about $US0.70 for his BTC 0.001 purchased in 2011 for $US0.015, this guy’s not doing much better despite the insane percentage gain:

And then there’s this guy, who claimed an account showing BTC21,296.64. In USD, that’s $US14.9 million.The administrator of the site where he posted his claim to took it down, but we caught it.

What a group.

