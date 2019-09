The FBI seized Silk Road this morning. Silk Road is a website that let people anonymously buy illegal drugs using Bitcoin. The FBI also took 26,000 Bitcoins from Silk Road.

Following the news, Bitcoin’s value has plummeted. One Bitcoin was worth about $US123 early this morning. It’s now down to $US105 and dropping.

Here’s the chart:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.