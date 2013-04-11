BITCOIN TRADER: Don't Worry About The Crash, This Chart Shows We Should Have Seen It Coming

As Bitcoin crashes, the Bitcoin Fanboys are out in force.



Some are encouraging their fellow Bitcoiners to stay strong, and to HOLD in the face of collapse.

Others have a “bring-it-on” mentality, saying they’re eager to scoop up more Bitcoins at depressed prices.

And others are saying: This is all healthy.

User jaynemesis on Reddit says that this chart shows it was coming the whole time, and that nobody should be worried about the price fall.

We don’t know what it means, but the use of technical analysis in this case to feel better about a crash is classic.

Click the chart to enlarge

