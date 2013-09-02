Bitcoin Has Been On A Huge Tear Lately

It hasn’t gotten that much attention, as the world’s Bitcoin fascination has faded since this spring.
BUT: Worth pointing out that the actual price of Bitcoins has been on a major tear again lately, as it presses up near $US150.
This is despite increasing oversight and subpoenas from regulators, and all kinds of pronouncements about Bitcoin’s death.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.