Here's A Map Tracking Every Store In The World That Accepts Bitcoin

Via Bitcointalk.org user Stick, there is now a map showing every store in the world that accepts Bitcoin.

It’s probably not 100%, as the site asks users to add their own known listings.

Still, it reveals something you may have probably sensed about bitcoin, and which makes its price surge all the more baffling: there really aren’t that many places that take it — only about 1,000.

Most are in Europe, though there’s a notable concentration in Argentina.

If you click on it, the map is interactive, so you can drill down more into each location.

And here’s the places that take it in New York:

The map is interactive so you should check it out to zoom in further »

