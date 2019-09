Click for sound.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, who are betting big on bitcoin, and investor Jeremy Liew, of Lightspeed Ventures, discuss whether digital currencies can be as reliable as the U.S. dollar and even replace some volatile state currencies at our Ignition conference. Produced by Kamelia Angelova, Alana Kakoyiannis and Justin Gmoser

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.