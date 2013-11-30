US

Will Bitcoin Become A Real Currency Or Remain A Speculative Tool?

Kamelia Angelova

Bitcoin investors Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, and Lightspeed Ventures partner Jeremy Liew discuss whether bitcoin can become a real currency, or whether it will just remain a speculative tool. Watch an excerpt from a panel on digital currencies from our Ignition conference. Produced by Kamelia Angelova, Alana Kakoyiannis and Justin Gmoser

