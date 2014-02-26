Bitcoin Has Made A Really Impressive Recovery

There’s an interesting divergence right now.

The news media is filled with BITCOIN IS DOOMED articles in the wake of the collapse of the exchange Mt. Gox.

Meanwhile, the Bitcoin community is mostly saying: “Yeah, this is bad, but not devastating, and we’ll be fine.”

And the market so far is much more on the side of the Bitcoin community.

Here’s a chart going back a couple of days. The entire Mt. Gox crash is basically totally erased.

