Well, so much for the Mt. Gox crash being the end of Bitcoin.

The digital currency is on a gigantic tear, as it’s zooming toward $US700.

After Mt. Gox crashed, a lot of folks in the media were talking about how this was the end of Bitcoin, but almost nobody in the Bitcoin community freaked out, and they were right not to freak.

