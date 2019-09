Earlier today, after flying to an intraday high of $266, Bitcoin crashed 60 per cent to a low around $105.



Amazingly, it’s already staged a big comeback, erasing more than half of its intraday losses.

Now, it’s trading just below $200. The chart below shows the big move upward in just the last hour or so.

