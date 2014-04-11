Bitcoin Prices Plunge To A Five-Month Low

Bitcoin prices fell as low as $US403 Thursday morning as Chinese banks began sending out shutdown notices to Bitcoin businesses, CoinDesk’s Jon Southurst reports.

That level hasn’t been seen since November. Prices were down more than 7% just on the day.

“Exchanges will stop account recharging via bank accounts between now and 15th April,” Southurst writes.

For the past couple of weeks, rumours have been swirling that the PBOC would shut down all Bitcoin-related money transfers. China comprises. The volume share on BTC China has fallen to 8%.

Chart:

