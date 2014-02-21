Bitcoin Prices Fall Below $US600 As MtGox Crash Continues

Bitcoin prices fell below $US600 for just the third time since December.

They now stand at about $US590, according to Coindesk.

Prices on MtGox, meanwhile, continue to plummet on ongoing uncertainty over the company’s future. Bitcoin was last quoted at $US141 on that exchange.

On Wednesday, the Winklevoss twins announced a new Bitcoin price index. Prices on that platform are also below $US600.

Here’s the Coindesk price chart, with MtGox prices separated out. The Coindesk index does not include MtGox:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.