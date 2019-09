The rising and falling value of Bitcoin has done a lot of rising lately.



If you want to stay up to date on the current price for a single Bitcoin, be sure to follow @bitcoinprice on Twitter.

The account automatically tweets out the value of a Bitcoin once an hour, using data pulled from the Mt.Gox Bitcoin exchange.

