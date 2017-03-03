Bitcoin is now worth more than gold

Elena Holodny

The price of one Bitcoin climbed above the price of one ounce of gold for the first time ever on Thursday.

The cryptocurrency climbed to $US1,241.30 around 10:20 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, gold was around $US1,241.25 at the time. Bitcoin dipped below the yellow metal minutes later, but then bounced back again.

As of 10:41 a.m. ET, Bitcoin is up by 1.8% at $US1,248.10, while gold is down 0.6% at $US1,242.15.

Gold and bitcoinAndy Kiersz/Business Insider

