Bitcoin sinks below $60,000 to a 2-week low as enthusiasm following launch of futures ETF subsides

Bitcoin balloon. Andriy Onufriyenko

Bitcoin fell on Wednesday after riding a wave of enthusiasm since last week following the launch of a futures ETF.

The cryptocurrency traded below $US60,000 ($AU80,030), lowest intraday price in two weeks, Bloomberg said.

Bitcoin is still up more than 30% in the last month.

Bitcoin slipped below $US60,000 ($AU80,030) on Wednesday – its lowest price in two weeks – as investors cash in on the cryptocurrency’s recent rallies to all-time highs.

Investors pushed bitcoin to new all-time highs his month, driven by excitement over the first bitcoin-linked exchange-traded funds launched last week by ProShares. The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF brought in more than half a billion dollars in assets on its launch day alone, and was the fastest ETF to accumulate $US1 ($AU1) billion in assets under management.

Investors pushed bitcoin’s price to an all-time high around $US67,000 ($AU89,367) following the launch. Since then, investors have started to take gains, Coindesk reported.

Bitcoin traded at $US58,770.34 ($AU78,390) at 8:24 a.m. ET. That’s the lowest intraday price in two weeks, according to Bloomberg. Bitcoin’s total liquidations surpassed $US700 ($AU934) million Tuesday, the highest level since September, according to data from bybt.com. Despite the liquidations, the cryptocurrency is still up 36% over the past 30 days.

The launch of the bitcoin-linked funds has prompted analysts to estimate the cryptocurrency’s price could surge past $US100,000 ($AU133,384) on increasing investor demand.