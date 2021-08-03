Bitcoin is on the verge of a 34% rally as technicals signal risk-on mode for cryptocurrencies, Fairlead’s Katie Stockton says

- Bitcoin could surge 34% from current levels as technicals signal a risk-on environment for the cryptocurrency market, according to Fairlead Strategies’ Katie Stockton.
- Stockton expects bitcoin to consolidate its recent gains for the next one to two weeks before moving higher.
- “Bitcoin is likely to clear $US42,600 ($AU57,529) for a revised upside target of a secondary fibonacci retracement level near $US51,000 ($AU68,873),” Stockton said.
Bitcoin could be on the verge of further upside as technicals signal a risk-on environment for the cryptocurrency market, Fairlead Strategies’ Katie Stockton said in a note on Monday.
Stockton sees bitcoin ultimately jumping to $US51,000 ($AU68,873), representing potential upside of 34% from current levels, following a consolidation of its recent gains. Bitcoin jumped more than 40% since its July low of about $US30,000 ($AU40,514) before it topped out at resistance near $US42,600 ($AU57,529).
“We expect the pullback to mature in 1-2 weeks near the 50-day moving average (~$US34,800 ($AU46,996)), after which bitcoin is likely to clear $US42,600 ($AU57,529) for a revised upside target of a secondary fibonacci retracement level near $US51,000 ($AU68,873),” Stockton said.
In technical analysis, traders use the fibonacci retracement tool to help identify levels of support and resistance that a security might encounter during a sell-off or rally. The tool is applied to a high and low in a security’s price and then based on the Fibonacci “golden ratio,” which focuses on the 61.8%, 50%, 38.2%, and 23.6% levels.
Stockton observed that long-term momentum remains positive for bitcoin, and a loss in medium-term downside momentum sets bitcoin up well for further upside.
Additionally, bitcoin’s loss of relative strength versus ether signals “a potential switch to risk-on environment within the cryptocurrency space,” Stockton said. Ether has soared as much as 57% since its mid-July low.
If bitcoin does find support near its 50-day moving average, it would represent a 9% decline from its current level of about $US38,200 ($AU51,587).
