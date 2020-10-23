Billionaire investor Paul Tutor Jones calls bitcoin 'the best inflation trade' as token surges above $13,000

REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Bitcoin’s October rally will continue as investors start scooping up the token as an inflation hedge, billionaire investor Paul Tudor Jones said Thursday.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency is up nearly 20% this month and recently rallied above $US13,000 for the first time since July 2019.

With the Federal Reserve slated to pursue price growth above 2% in the future, bitcoin will serve as “the best inflation trade,” Jones said on CNBC.

Betting on the cryptocurrency is also like making an early investment in a tech behemoth like Apple or Google, he added.

Watch bitcoin trade live here.

Bitcoin recently spiked to its highest point since July 2019, and hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones expects inflation trends to boost the digital token even further.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency is up nearly 20% this month after breaking through key psychological levels and gaining approval from financial industry titans. Wednesday saw bitcoin rally above its previous 2020 peak to an intraday high of $US13,229.37 before paring gains.

The cryptocurrency now hovers just below $US13,000, and the rally is still only in its “first inning,” Jones said on CNBC. The Federal Reserve’s updated policy framework will allow for brief overshoots of its 2% inflation target to offset the currently slowed pace of price growth. The new strategy has investors looking for new inflation hedges as the economy recovers, and Tudor Jones views the cryptocurrency as the strongest bet.

“I came to the conclusion that bitcoin was going to be the best inflation trade,” Jones said Thursday.



Read more:

World-beating fund manager Mike Trigg is bringing in huge returns by investing in 3 high-growth areas his peers neglect. He shares the keys to betting on each.



Bitcoin bulls have long praised the token for its potential as an inflation hedge. Since the coin stands separate from traditional currencies, its value is insulated from inflation rates and, more broadly, monetary policy.

Tudor also views bitcoin as an early bet on a tech breakthrough, similar to holding Apple or Google shares early in the companies’ lifetimes. The cryptocurrency has backing from “really, really smart and sophisticated people,” he said. The founder of Tudor Investment Corp. noted he has a small single-digit stake in bitcoin.

Tudor’s comments are the latest to fuel the coin’s surge from March lows. Bitcoin gained in Wednesday trading after PayPal announced it would allow its users to buy, sell, and hold cryptocurrencies starting in a few weeks. Square made a $US50 million investment in bitcoin earlier this month, and Fidelity rolled out its first bitcoin-focused fund in August.

PayPal’s announcement garnered praise from billionaire investor Mike Novogratz, who tweeted Wednesday that the move was “the biggest news of the year in crypto.”

The token is up more than 78% year-to-date but remains far from retaking its December 2017 peak of nearly $US20,000. Bitcoin traded at $US12,866.39 as of 10:25 a.m. ET Thursday.



Now read more markets coverage from Markets Insider and Business Insider:







Goldman Sachs faces record $US350 million fine from Hong Kong over 1MDB scandal









US weekly jobless claims fall more than expected to 787,000 as labour-market rebound shows strength









Big investors pay thousands of dollars for Danielle DiMartino Booth’s research. The former Fed advisor explains how the central bank has distorted markets â€” and shares 2 areas where analytical traders can still find returns.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.