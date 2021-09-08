Bitcoin enters make-or-break mode amid sharp sell-off as key technical levels come into focus

Bitcoin Nurphoto / Getty Images

Bitcoin’s steep sell-off on Tuesday has the cryptocurrency testing key technical levels.

How bitcoin reacts at these levels will help traders assess trend direction in the cryptocurrency.

“The long-term outlook remains bullish, supported by an upward sloping 200-day moving average,” technical analyst Katie Stockton said.

Bitcoin’s volatile sell-off on Tuesday has the cryptocurrency testing make-or-break levels as key technical price points come into focus.

Bitcoin fell as much as 17% on Tuesday as El Salvador officially accepted the digital token as legal tender. The spike in volume and heightened market activity led to a flood of trade orders that ultimately caused service outages at popular crypto-exchange platform Coinbase.

Now traders are eyeing key technical levels in bitcoin that could help assess the direction of trend for the cryptocurrency going forward.

Bitcoin had confirmed a breakout above key $US51,000 ($AU69,031) resistance on Monday with consecutive daily closes above that level. But Tuesday’s plunge creates the potential for a failed breakout that could lead to more downside if key support levels aren’t held.

Those support levels include a cluster of moving averages that are all converging between $US43,000 ($AU58,202) and $US46,000 ($AU62,263). The 50-day moving average currently sits around $US44,400 ($AU60,097), the 200-day moving average currently sits around $US46,000 ($AU62,263), and the 10-week moving average is near $US43,000 ($AU58,202).

Finally, a horizontal resistance level around $US47,000 ($AU63,617) is coming into play as it was previously held as support amid bitcoin’s rally to a high of $US65,000 ($AU87,980) in the first few months of 2021. In technical analysis, an often-followed rule is that old support becomes new resistance. With bitcoin currently trading at $US46,247 ($AU62,597) at time of publication, that level is proving to be resistance while the moving average cluster is acting as support.

According to technical analyst Katie Stockton of Fairlead Strategies, the long-term outlook remains bullish for bitcoin even amid recent choppiness.

“The long-term outlook remains bullish, supported by an upward sloping 200-day moving average,” Stockton explained in a note on Tuesday, adding that long-term momentum remains positive.

Accordingly, if bitcoin retakes the key resistance level of $US51,000 ($AU69,031), Stockton believes a surge to its previous high of about $US65,000 ($AU87,980) is in order. But a continued breakdown in bitcoin below both $US47,000 ($AU63,617) and the cluster of moving averages would signal a leg lower to about $US40,000 ($AU54,142), with further support levels found in the $US30,000 ($AU40,606) range.