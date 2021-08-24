Bitcoin is testing a key resistance level that could signal a pause in its 1-month rally of 69%, according to technical analyst Katie Stockton

Bitcoin is pushing against a key resistance level that could signal a pause in its recent rally, said Katie Stockton of Fairlead Strategies.

After staging a one-month rally of 69%, bitcoin pushed up against the $US51,000 ($AU70,750) resistance level.

If bitcoin breaks above that level, it could test its record high of about $US65,000 ($AU90,171), Stockton said.

The rally in bitcoin since its mid-July bottom is running into a key resistance level that could signal a short-term pause, according to Fairlead Strategies founder Katie Stockton.

Bitcoin is up 69% since it fell below $US30,000 ($AU41,618) on July 20. The popular cryptocurrency soared to $US50,562 ($AU70,142) on Monday, just below the $US51,000 ($AU70,750) resistance level being monitored by Stockton. Since then, bitcoin has pulled back to about $US49,000 ($AU67,975).

The $US51,000 ($AU70,750) level represents “a natural place for a short-term pause in the rally,” Stockton said, adding that the resistance level is derived from a fibonacci retracement level.

But despite a potential pause in bitcoin’s rally, the outlook remains bullish based on short-term, medium-term, and long-term momentum indicators, according to Stockton.

“Our intermediate-term outlook is bullish, as positive momentum should help bitcoin absorb overbought conditions well,” Stockton explained. And because short-term momentum is to the upside, Stockton doesn’t expect a near-term pullback to support near the 50-day moving average, which currently sits at about $US39,500 ($AU54,796).

Instead, Stockton thinks the next move in bitcoin is favored to the upside. If bitcoin decisively clears $US51,000 ($AU70,750), marked by daily consecutive closes above that level, then bitcoin’s next stop should be its record-high of about $US65,000 ($AU90,171). A move to $US65,000 ($AU90,171) represents potential upside of 31% from current levels.

“Long-term momentum behind bitcoin has strengthened and the 200-day moving average is rising again, supporting a bullish long-term outlook,” Stockton concluded.