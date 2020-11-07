Legendary investor Bill Miller says bitcoin's resilience 'gets better every day' as demand rapidly exceeds supply

Legendary investor Bill Miller told CNBC on Friday that bitcoin’s staying power gets “better every day” and the risks of the currency going to zero are “lower than they have ever been before.”

“Bitcoin’s supply is growing at around 2.5% a year, and the demand is growing faster than that and there’s going to be a fixed number of them,” the Miller Value Partners founder said.

The cryptocurrency has surged roughly 43% this month and 112% this year.

“It’s been very volatile, but I think right now it’s staying power gets better every day. I think the risks of bitcoin going to zero are much much lower than they have ever been before,” said Miller.



A few key developments last month have helped push Bitcoin to its current price about $US15,000. PayPal announced that it would allow its users to buy, sell, and exchange the asset from their accounts on the platform. Earlier in October, Square purchased $US50 million worth of bitcoin on the potential that it will be a “more ubiquitous currency in the future.” JPMorgan also said the coin has “considerable” upside as a long-term term investment. “I think every major bank, every major investment bank, every major high net worth firm is going to eventually have some exposure to bitcoin or what’s like it, which is gold or some kind of commodities,” Miller said.

