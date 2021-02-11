Bitcoin jumps by $2,000 after Elon Musk posts an image of a crypto-themed ring and makes a vague reference to dogecoin

Photo illustration by Chesnot/Getty Images

Bitcoin spiked 3% on Thursday after Elon Musk’s consistent tweets about the asset continued.

The billionaire also made a reference to dogecoin, the meme-based crypto that’s also soared this year.

What’s more powerful than Musk’s Twitter is the financial power of Tesla, one analyst said.

The price of bitcoin rose by as much as 3% on Thursday after Elon Musk posted a vague tweet with a reference to dogecoin and an image of a crypto-themed ring.

The digital asset rose by $US2,000 to trade around $US46,102.22 by 10:55 a.m. GMT, after it was stuck around $US43,800 the previous day.

In his tweet, Musk said: “Frodo was the underdoge, All thought he would fail, Himself most of all,” seemingly in a reference to the Lord of the Rings trilogy. Dogecoin saw only a 0.8% jump to $US0.07, but it’s still up 1300% year-to-date.



Earlier this week, the token got its biggest endorsement after Tesla disclosed a $US1.5 billion bitcoin investment. “These are just the early innings of corporate adoption, as digital currencies are beginning to play a larger role in robust balance sheet management,” said Nathan Cox, chief investment officer at investment firm Two Prime.

One analyst said Tesla’s decision was a massive win for the crypto crowd and acceptance within the financial community is what it has long sought â€” and this move ticks both of those boxes.

“It seems that one thing more powerful than Elon Musk’s Twitter account is the financial power of the company he co-founded and leads,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA. “I’m a little surprised it wasn’t enough to push $US50,000 if I’m honest, but it’s surely only a matter of time. There doesn’t appear to be much appetite to sell at this point.”



