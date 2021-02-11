Bitcoin jumps by $2,000 after Elon Musk posts an image of a crypto-themed ring and makes a vague reference to dogecoin

- Bitcoin spiked 3% on Thursday after Elon Musk’s consistent tweets about the asset continued.
- The billionaire also made a reference to dogecoin, the meme-based crypto that’s also soared this year.
- What’s more powerful than Musk’s Twitter is the financial power of Tesla, one analyst said.
- Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before the Opening Bell.
The price of bitcoin rose by as much as 3% on Thursday after Elon Musk posted a vague tweet with a reference to dogecoin and an image of a crypto-themed ring.
The digital asset rose by $US2,000 to trade around $US46,102.22 by 10:55 a.m. GMT, after it was stuck around $US43,800 the previous day.
In his tweet, Musk said: “Frodo was the underdoge, All thought he would fail, Himself most of all,” seemingly in a reference to the Lord of the Rings trilogy. Dogecoin saw only a 0.8% jump to $US0.07, but it’s still up 1300% year-to-date.
Read more:
A Ruffer portfolio manager invested a portion of his $US4.8 billion fund in Bitcoin. Here’s what swayed him to bet on crypto â€” and the 2 other ways he’s hedging against worrying speculative bubbles
Earlier this week, the token got its biggest endorsement after Tesla disclosed a $US1.5 billion bitcoin investment. “These are just the early innings of corporate adoption, as digital currencies are beginning to play a larger role in robust balance sheet management,” said Nathan Cox, chief investment officer at investment firm Two Prime.
One analyst said Tesla’s decision was a massive win for the crypto crowd and acceptance within the financial community is what it has long sought â€” and this move ticks both of those boxes.
“It seems that one thing more powerful than Elon Musk’s Twitter account is the financial power of the company he co-founded and leads,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA. “I’m a little surprised it wasn’t enough to push $US50,000 if I’m honest, but it’s surely only a matter of time. There doesn’t appear to be much appetite to sell at this point.”
Read More:
UBS says bitcoin is a bubble and too volatile to diversify a portfolio, unlike gold â€” here’s why the bank says it could end up ‘worthless’
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.