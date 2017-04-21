Bitcoin is closing in on its all-time high

Bitcoin is trading at its best level in a month. The cryptocurrency is up 2.8% at $US1241.35 a coin and is within striking distance of its all-time closing high of $US1277.65, which was set on March 6.

Four days later, bitcoin put in a record high of $US1327.19 before crashing more than 25% after the US Securities and Exchange Commission rejected the Winklevoss twins’ plans for a bitcoin ETF. The SEC rejected the plans for another bitcoin ETF just a few weeks after that.

However, bitcoin has rallied off its March 24 low of $US959.45 as it has gained acceptance elsewhere. First, Japan announced it was accepting the crypticurrency as a legal payment method, then, Russia said it would consider recognising bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in 2018.

Bitcoin has been the top-performing currency every year since 2010, aside from 2014. It’s up 30% so far in 2017.

