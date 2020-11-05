Bitcoin rallies 4% to surpass $14,000 as election volatility fuels cryptocurrency surge

Reuters The $US14,000 level represented a key resistance level for the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, according to technical analysts.

Bitcoin gained as much as 3.9% in volatile Wednesday trading as investors flocked to risk assets.

The rally pushed prices as high as $US14,257.53 before a slight retraction in the afternoon.

The $US14,000 level represented a key resistance level for the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, according to technical analysts.

Ethereum, the next largest cryptocurrency by market cap, soared as much as 6.8%.

Watch bitcoin trade live here.

Bitcoin leaped as much as 3.9% on Wednesday as volatility fuelled by US elections lifted popular cryptocurrencies.

The rally pushed the most popular digital token as high as $US14,257.53 before it slightly paired those gains in the afternoon. It’s the highest levels for bitcoin since January 2018, when bitcoin tumbled from its record high of nearly $US20,000.

Risk assets surged in Wednesday trading as expectations for a Blue Wave quickly gave way to the likelihood of a divided government. While the lack of a Democratic sweep sets up Congress for a prolonged stimulus deadlock, it also allays Wall Street’s fears of a corporate tax hike. Tech stocks soared, while financial and industrial names lagged the market.

Ethereum, the next largest cryptocurrency by market cap, jumped as much as 6.8% in the session, while Ripple’s XRP edged higher yet ultimately remained fluctuating near the same prices as 24 hours prior.



Read more:

Morgan Stanley breaks down why defence stocks are cheap, must-buys after the election regardless of who wins â€” including the top pick it expects to rally 62%



Bitcoin’s latest rally began in late October after PayPal announced it would soon allow users to buy, sell, and hold the cryptocurrency. Bitcoin has since surged more than 20%

The $US14,000 threshold represents a key resistance level for the popular token, and crossing it adds a new achievement to its massive upswing. With bitcoin now trading above that ceiling, its final resistance level sits at $US20,000, Fairlead Strategies founder Katie Stockton said in an October 21 note.

Bitcoin traded at $US14,047.33 as of 1:15 p.m. ET Wednesday, up 95% year-to-date.



Now read more markets coverage from Markets Insider and Business Insider:







‘Gridlock no matter who wins’: Here’s what 5 Wall Street experts are saying about the tight US presidential race









US companies added 365,000 jobs in October, missing economist estimates, ADP says









A Wall Street veteran who has helped launch over 400 ETFs breaks down how the election could be a ‘death knell’ for massive investor inflows â€” and explains why it could have mutual fund managers licking their chops





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.