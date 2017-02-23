Bitcoin is getting closer to its all-time high

Bitcoin is getting closer to a record high. Early buying on Thursday has the cryptocurrency up 1.7%, or $US19.25, at $US1148.56 a coin, and on track for its 10th straight day of gains. Its all-time high of $US1,161.88 was set on January 5.

Buyers have been piling into bitcoin in anticipation the US Securities and Exchange Commission will approve at least one of the three proposed bitcoin-focused exchange-traded funds by the March 11 deadline despite analysts warnings that none will be approved.

The current rally in bitcoin has run the price up more than 17% and has been the latest chapter in a volatile start to the year. Bitcoin surged more than 20% in the first week of 2017 amid heavy buying interest from China. Then, the price crashed 35% amid fears China was going to crack down on trading.

After bottoming out near $US750 a coin, the cryptocurrency rallied despite news that China’s largest exchanges would begin charging a flat fee of 0.2% on all transactions and that two of China’s largest bitcoin exchanges were blocking withdrawals.

