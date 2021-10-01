Bitcoin surges 9% as it punches through 2 key technical resistance levels

Bitcoin Nurphoto / Getty Images

Bitcoin surged as much as 9% on Friday and reclaimed two key technical resistance levels.

The popular cryptocurrency punched through its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Bitcoin still faces short-term resistance near $US53,000 ($AU73,326), representing potential upside of 11%.

Bitcoin jumped as much as 9% on Friday, helping the cryptocurrency reclaim two key technical resistance levels closely monitored by traders.

Bitcoin punched through its 50-day and 200-day moving averages on Friday, which if decisively held into Saturday, could signal that bitcoin is ready to continue its long-term uptrend and target its next resistance level near $US52,900 ($AU73,187).

That’s according to technical analyst Katie Stockton of Fairlead Strategies, who argued in a note earlier this week that bitcoin’s long-term uptrend remains intact. That’s despite short-term momentum turning negative in recent weeks after bitcoin fell below its widely-followed moving averages.

But Friday’s rally has reinvigorated bitcoin’s short-term momentum to more positive than negative, and now Stockton is specifically looking for bitcoin to post decisive consecutive closes above $US48,800 ($AU67,515) to help counter short-term sell indicators generated by the technical DeMARK indicators.

“There is a new a counter-trend signal from the DeMARK Indicators that could prevent follow-through, so we would feel more comfortable moving to a bullish short-term bias once this signal is invalidated, which in our work would require 2x closes above $US48,800 ($AU67,515),” Stockton told Insider on Friday.

Moving averages are a lagging trend-following indicator that technical analysts use to smooth out price movements and help identify the direction of the current trend in place.

Traders view the the 50-day moving average, which is the average daily closing price of a stock over its previous 50 trading sessions, as a short-term moving average that often represents areas of support or resistance for a security.

On Friday, bitcoin’s 50-day moving average stood at $US46,621 ($AU64,500), while its 200-day moving average was $US45,193 ($AU62,525). The cryptocurrency traded at $US47,233 ($AU65,347) at time of publication.

If bitcoin is able to surge an additional 12% and clear Stockton’s next targeted resistance level of $US52,900 ($AU73,187), the cryptocurrency would be well set for a continued push to its prior record high of about $US65,000 ($AU89,928), representing potential upside of 38% from current levels.

But if bitcoin fails to sustain Friday’s surge above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, Stockton sees support near $US39,900 ($AU55,202) being in play, which would represent potential downside of 15% from current levels.