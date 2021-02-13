Bitcoin climbs 4% to a new high before paring gains as the cryptocurrency's record-breaking surge continues

Chesnot/Getty Images A visual representation of the digital Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin is on display in front of the Bitcoin course’s graph

Bitcoin’s rally continues, as the token touched a new 24-hour record high late Thursday before paring gains on Friday.

The popular cryptocurrency rose 4% to a new 24-hour high of 48,929.36 at 7:08PM E.T. Thursday evening.

Institutional backing from industry giants including Tesla, Mastercard, and Bank of New York Mellon has fuelled the cryptocurrency’s surge, which broke one record after another in just the last week. In other developments, Andrew Yang on Thursday said he will transform New York City into a hub of cryptocurrencies if elected as mayor.

The price of bitcoin has swung wildly in the past months climbing from around $US19,000 in December to its current price approaching $US50,000.

“Yes, [bitcoin] has risks but where there are risks, there are definitely also opportunities,” Julius de Kempenaer, senior technical analyst at StockCharts told Insider. “But for those who know what they are doing, have proper risk management in place, can handle the stress, and can afford the potential losses – give it a go.”

