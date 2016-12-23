Bitcoin is still popping

Bitcoin’s rally continues on Friday, with the digital currency breaking through the $900 per coin mark.

Bitcoin is up over 5% against the dollar at just after 8.00 a.m. GMT (3.00 a.m. ET) in London to reach $913.13. It follows similarly strong gains on Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday marks a fresh 2016 high for bitcoin against the dollar and the first time the cryptocurrency has been above $900 this year.

Here is how bitcoin looks against the dollar over the last three months — note the sharp uptick at the end:

It is unclear what’s driving bitcoin’s recent rally.

Bitcoin has behaved like a risk asset this year, spiking around the Brexit referendum in June and Trump’s election in November. However, there has been no news trigger over the last few days to drive a fresh spike and other safe-haven risk assets, such as gold, aren’t rising in-line.

