Bitcoin has leapt 17% after billionaire Elon Musk changes his Twitter bio to '#bitcoin'

Bitcoin leapt 17% to $US37,627 on Friday after billionaire Elon Musk updated his Twitter bio to “#bitcoin.”

The digital token was trading near $US32,000 for more than a week before Musk’s update.

Its ascendance is also being driven by advocates for Reddit traders and retail investors.

Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before the Opening Bell.

Bitcoin surged 17% on Friday after Tesla founder Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to “#bitcoin.”

The digital asset spiked to $US37,627 in under an hour following the billionaire’s update, after having spent over a week around the $US32,000 level. The token hit an all-time high of over $US41,000 earlier this month, driven by record amounts of economic stimulus and inflationary fears.

Musk later posted a tweet saying: “In retrospect, it was inevitable.”

On Wednesday, his “Gamestonk!!” tweet along with a link to the popular WallStreetBets subreddit also helped power a 157% rally in GameStop’s shares.



Read More:





As Redditors flood the stock market, UBS breaks down 6 options strategies investors can use right now to protect their portfolios



It’s not quite apparent what the material difference is between Elon Musk having bitcoin in his Twitter bio and not having it there, according to Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com. “Does this mean he’s buying? Or does he simply think it’s a good thing,” he wrote in a note, adding that Musk’s record on Twitter with Tesla shares is “chequered.”

“Clearly the move is being cheered by the Bitcoin bulls,” he said, and called the market’s feverish trading around hot securities like Bitcoin and GameStop “risky.”

He also noted that “assets that can be moved this easily by social media, whether Twitter or Reddit, are liable for large intra-day moves and subsequently could be too hot to handle for many. It’s getting wild out there.”

Bitcoin’s ascendance is also indirectly being driven by advocates for Reddit traders and retail investors railing against Wall Street’s structure and practices of financial markets. “It is important to note that much of the work being done in the blockchain space has been inspired by these barriers,” said Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex.

Bitcoin rising after such anger against financial elites represents a “beacon of hope for a fairer and more equitable financial system,” he said.



Read More:





MORGAN STANLEY: Buy these 17 stocks with strong earnings that are expected to outperform into 2022 even if the broader market sinks



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.