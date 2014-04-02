A St. Louis Fed Official Made A Presentation About Bitcoin That Bitcoin Fans Are Going To Love

St. Louis Fed Vice President David Andolfatto has outed himself as the central bank official most bullish on Bitcoin.

In a new presentation, Andolfatto calls Bitcoin “a stroke of genius” and says the digital currency’s technology is causing existing financial institutions will have to “adapt or die.”

And he says central banks — including the Fed itself — should welcome the challenge Bitcoin has posed. Hence the image above.

Besides his enthusiasm, his presentation provides a really clean, simple snapshot of what Bitcoin is for anyone who may still be fuzzy on what it is.

Check it out.

