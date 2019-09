The parabolic rise in Bitcoin continues.



The mysterious digital money is going insane.

On Monday we were stunned when a Bitcoin surpassed $100 each.

Yesterday were were blown away when it passed $115.

Now overnight? $140!!!!!

Via ClarkMoody.com:

